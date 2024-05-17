Vegas hits 100 for first time in 2024; experts see chances of hotter than normal summer

Reaching the mark is an unofficial start to the summer heat in Las Vegas Valley, and officials publicly warned residents about heat dangers earlier this week and offered advice on how to stay safe and cool.

Most of the country is projected to have a probability to higher than normal summer temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Climate Prediction Center in a forecast issued May 16, 2024. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The temperature reached 100 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport at 1:07 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024. The sun rises over the valley and Strip on another high temperature day on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The official temperature reached 100 at Harry Reid International Airport at 1:07 p.m. Friday for the first century-mark reading this year.

The thermometer reached 99 at 12:35 p.m. and stayed steady until 1:07 p.m.

Reaching the mark is an unofficial start to the summer heat in Las Vegas Valley, and officials publicly warned residents about heat dangers earlier this week and offered advice on how to stay safe and cool.

It took until June 30 to reach a reading of 100 at the Las Vegas airport last year, a record for the latest arrival of the century mark. The average date is May 24. The earliest Las Vegas has hit 100 was May 1, 1947.

Once the heat arrived last year, it stayed well above normal with a stretch in July being termed the hottest two weeks in Las Vegas weather history by the Las Vegas ofice of the National Weather Service.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 50 to 60 percent chance for a “warmer than average summer situation for June, July and August’ in Las Vegas and much of the West. The forecast was released Thursday.

And it appears Las Vegas won’t be alone.

“For the most part, the majority of the country shows a good chance of above normal (temperatures) this summer,” weather service meteorologist Johnna Infanti said of the CPC’s prediction for temperatures across the country.

All areas of the country show above average chances for summer temperatures to be above normal except for the upper Midwest in the Dakotas and parts of Nebraska and Iowa. The Pacific Coast portion of Alaska is the only area forecast to have below chances to see normal summer temperatures.

