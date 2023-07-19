Vegas hot streak of 110 or higher could reach at 12 days

Las Vegas could possibly tie or surpass its all-time stretch for consecutive days with 110-degree or higher temperatures.

A miniature water park at Bob Baskin Park helps local residents cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A streak of 110-degree or higher days is expected to continue through at least Sunday, July 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Jimmie Jones carries his dog Sunshine due to the searing pavement along with cold drinks along West El Parque Avenue as hot weather increases across the valley on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevadans are sweltering in the hottest 10-day stretch — potentially longer — in recorded Las Vegas weather history.

The 1962 record of highs at 110 or higher is 10 consecutive days, from June 17 to June 26 of that year, according to National Weather Service records.

With six days of highs at 111 or higher since Friday (including 116 degrees on Sunday), the forecast calls for daily highs of 110 or higher through Sunday.

The current forecast calls for a Thursday high near 113, 114 on Friday, 116 on Saturday and 113 on Sunday. All are close to or equal to records for the dates. Overnight lows will be a few degrees short of 90.

“If we hit 110 each day through Sunday, we will tie the record,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said.

The current forecast calls for a high near 109 on Monday with 110 expected Tuesday and Wednesday. That could potentially make the 110 or better streak 13 days.

An extreme heat advisory for the region continues through Saturday evening.

Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park reached 128 on Sunday, and only “cooled off” to 100 at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Phoenix set a record Wednesday with 20 consecutive days reaching 110 or higher.

A dome of high pressure stretching from California to Texas is holding in place.

Medications may pose tolerance issues

Some medications could put one at risk for sun-sensitivity reactions or severe burns, says Dr. Daliah Wachs, a Las Vegas family physician and syndicated radio show host.

The drugs include:

— Antibiotics and anti-fungals

— Antihistamines

— Statins to lower cholesterol

— Diuretics

— Birth control

— NSAIDS such as ibuprofen

— Diabetic medications such as sulfonylureas

— Retinoids for skin

“One should consult their medical provider to determine if their medications could pose a risk during sun exposure or high heat,” Wachs advised.

