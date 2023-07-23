99°F
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Updated July 23, 2023 - 9:14 pm
Lightning strikes over Henderson on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lightning strikes over Henderson on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lightning strikes over Henderson on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas has tied the 1962 record for consecutive days with a high temperature of 110 or higher.

And a bit of storm action capped off the day.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport reached 110 at 2:40 p.m.

But it’s possible the streak may not reach 11 days.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a Monday high of 108 as rain and thunderstorms move into the valley for a next few days.

“Tomorrow is looking less promising (for reaching 110) with all this moisture and cloud cover,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “But it could be close.”

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., is forecast. Conditions will be mostly sunny and hot. South winds of 5 to 14 mph are expected with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Rain along west side

Clouds dropped up to two-tenths of an inch in Summerlin west of the 215 Beltway on Sunday evening. Rain was also seen in Skye Canyon as well as other areas.

Depths in Regional Flood Control District gauges showed .20 of an inch in the Grand Park basin and lesser amounts in a line down to Sloan where .08 of an inch was measured.

Earlier Sunday, storms had been expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Storms were also moving in from the northeast as of 8 p.m., and Stessman said precipitation should arrive by 10 p.m.

“It was over the Valley of Fire and it will settle down after an hour or so,” she said Sunday evening. “We’ll be clear for the rest of the night after that.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

