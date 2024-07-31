76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Vegas weather first: July’s average temperature will exceed 100

Temperatures remain in mid to high 100s
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a self ...
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
‘A problem that doesn’t go away’: Record Las Vegas summer kills 63
Wildfire smoke expected to enter valley early Tuesday
The Las Vegas Strip is seen from Lone Mountain and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Saturday, Ju ...
Air quality improves after California wildfire smoke hits Las Vegas
1 more day of storm risk before drier air hits Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 5:30 am
 

This month is a day away from going down as the warmest July in recorded Las Vegas weather history, says the National Weather Service.

As of Tuesday, the July average daily temperature (high and low of each day averaged) was 100.1 degrees, well ahead of the 2023 record of 97.3.

“A month with an average of 100 has certainly never happened before,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “It will be a first.”

The record might tick up a few tenths of a degree given the Wednesday forecast called for a morning low near 80 with an afternoon high of 108.

The summer’s heat has been a factor in at least 63 deaths, according to preliminary data from the Clark County coroner’s office.

Other heat records

— Highest temperature ever recorded at Harry Reid International Airport: 120 on July 7.

— Seven consecutive days with a high of 115 or higher.

— 41 days with highs of 105 or higher (dates into June).

— 11 consecutive days with a high of 110 or more. The previous record was 10 set July last year).

— 7 days of new consecutive daily record highs: (July 6 at 115; July 7 at 120, July 8 at 115, July 9 at 119, July 10 at 119, July 11 at 118 and July 12 at 115).

— 13 days during the month with a morning low at 90 or higher, topping last July’s previous record of eight days.

Warming into weekend, rain possible

A Wednesday high of 108 is forecast. Winds are expected to be light.

Smoke from California wildfires is expected to flow to the north of the Las Vegas Valley, Gorelow said, adding that some high haze might be possible.

The Thursday morning low will be around 85 before rising to around 108.

Isolated showers are forecast as a 20 percent chance Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Friday. The high should be near 107.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with projected highs near 109 and 110, respectively.

“The moisture will start rising on Friday,” Gorelow said. ” Humidity levels will be close to 15 to 20 percent through the weekend.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire ...
Last Sunday was hottest day on Earth in recorded history, climate agency says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“It’s certainly a worrying sign coming on the heels of 13 straight record -setting months,” said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, who estimates there’s a 92% chance that 2024 will beat 2023 as the warmest year on record.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Southwest ridges hit with quick shower; excessive heat all weekend
recommend 2
1 more day of storm risk before drier air hits Las Vegas
recommend 3
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
recommend 4
More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end
recommend 5
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
recommend 6
Las Vegas heat records continue to mount as storms arrive