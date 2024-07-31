Vegas weather first: July’s average temperature will exceed 100

As of Tuesday, the July average daily temperature (high and low of each day averaged) was 100.1 degrees, well ahead of the 2023 record of 97.3.

1 more day of storm risk before drier air hits Las Vegas

Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

This month is a day away from going down as the warmest July in recorded Las Vegas weather history, says the National Weather Service.

🌡️ Dangerous heat is expected to build in the Western U.S. this week and persist through next week. High temperatures are forecast to be 10-15 degrees higher than average, with several daily high records expected. Hot/dry conditions will also maintain fire weather concerns. pic.twitter.com/YqPoXXTqCm — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 30, 2024

“A month with an average of 100 has certainly never happened before,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “It will be a first.”

The record might tick up a few tenths of a degree given the Wednesday forecast called for a morning low near 80 with an afternoon high of 108.

The summer’s heat has been a factor in at least 63 deaths, according to preliminary data from the Clark County coroner’s office.

Other heat records

— Highest temperature ever recorded at Harry Reid International Airport: 120 on July 7.

— Seven consecutive days with a high of 115 or higher.

— 41 days with highs of 105 or higher (dates into June).

— 11 consecutive days with a high of 110 or more. The previous record was 10 set July last year).

— 7 days of new consecutive daily record highs: (July 6 at 115; July 7 at 120, July 8 at 115, July 9 at 119, July 10 at 119, July 11 at 118 and July 12 at 115).

— 13 days during the month with a morning low at 90 or higher, topping last July’s previous record of eight days.

Warming into weekend, rain possible

A Wednesday high of 108 is forecast. Winds are expected to be light.

Smoke from California wildfires is expected to flow to the north of the Las Vegas Valley, Gorelow said, adding that some high haze might be possible.

The Thursday morning low will be around 85 before rising to around 108.

Isolated showers are forecast as a 20 percent chance Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Friday. The high should be near 107.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with projected highs near 109 and 110, respectively.

“The moisture will start rising on Friday,” Gorelow said. ” Humidity levels will be close to 15 to 20 percent through the weekend.”

