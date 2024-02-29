Vegas winds to escalate through Saturday; 12 feet of snow possible in Sierra Nevada
A gust of 145 mph was recorded near Donner Pass on Thursday night. Las Vegas is expected to feel winds of 40-50 mph, with mountain gusts to 75 mph by Saturday.
Las Vegans don’t have to deal with more than 5 feet of snow that Reno-Lake Tahoe residents received Thursday on the first day of a weekend storm.
But winds will escalate across the valley on Friday and grow even stronger Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The current forecast includes a wind advisory for Friday and a high wind warning from 7 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
⚠Updated snow totals and wind gusts for the Sierra and White Mountains this weekend! Travel will be very difficult, if not impossible, due to snow-packed roads and blowing snow, including Highway 168.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/bNwsQotix4
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 1, 2024
“The west side near the Spring Mountains will probably get the strongest winds,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “Perhaps gusts to 45-50 mph and 60 isn’t out of the question.”
Friday morning winds were expected to stay around 15-20 mph, but increase to 21-26 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 41 mph.
Saturday morning winds will ramp up to 30-35 mph, increasing to 36-41 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 60 mph. The high will be near 65.
Winds will decrease slightly Saturday night with steady winds of 30-32 mph and gusts to 49 mph.
Sunday will also see southwest winds of 23-26 mph with gusts to 40 mph, perhaps causing issues for NASCAR drivers and fans during weekend races.
The forecast caused the Arts District monthly First Friday event to be rescheduled for March 8.
Dust advisory
Clark County issued a dust advisory for Friday and Saturday because of the forecast of high winds.
People who are affected by dust in the air should limit their outside activity as well as keeping doors and windows closed, the advisory states, among other precautions.
NV Energy said it has positioned crews around the valley to deal with possible power outages. People can call 911 if they see a downed power line.
Big shoutout to @NVEnergy for sending up trucks to Mt Charleston to be prepared for the high winds.
It’s already getting gusty out there… after being rather windy all day… pic.twitter.com/MFmlqNNkGN
— Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 1, 2024
Spring Mountains
Friday will be sunny with a high near 55. Winds will be around 29-34 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Friday night calls for a partly cloudy sky and southwest winds at 33 to 41 mph and gusts to 55 mph.
Saturday calls for a partly cloudy sky and winds of 43-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph. Snow is a 50 percent possibility Saturday. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
There’s a 30 percent chance of snow showers Saturday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Morning snow showers are possible Sunday morning. The high will be near 37. Southwest winds of 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph are forecast.
A rare blizzard warning has been issued for Lincoln County this Saturday above 5,000 feet. While snowfall amounts are not expected to be extreme, high winds will combine with the snowfall to make visibility near zero. Avoid travel! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/pZ1OSPQxkH
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 29, 2024
Rare blizzard warning
The weather service has issued a rare blizzard warning for Lincoln County for Saturday above 5,000 feet.
“While snowfall amounts are not expected to be extreme, high winds will combine with the snowfall to make visibility near zero. Avoid travel,” the posting on X stated.
Northern Nevada
Conditions deteriorating on Donner Pass Road, CA with gusts up to 50 mph as the #LeapDayBlizzard moves in. pic.twitter.com/VxfP2LWlF2
— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 1, 2024
A blizzard warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the Lake Tahoe area. “A long duration of high intensity snow and strong winds is expected,” the weather service said, “with periods of whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility.”
Donner Pass is forecast to receive 96 to 114 inches (nearly 9-10 feet) from Thursday through Sunday. Other parts of the Sierra Nevada will receive up to 12 feet of snow through Sunday.
The top of @palisadestahoe just gusted to 145 mph this evening!
With the strongest jet stream not arriving until tomorrow night, it's possible that winds could approach the all-time California wind record of 199 mph along the Sierra Crest.#LeapDayBlizzard pic.twitter.com/TanWf74HVn
— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 1, 2024
A winter storm warning is in effect for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area. Some areas received more than 5 feet of snow on Thursday with an equal snowfall expected through the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the eastern Sierra Nevada between Virginia Lakes and Bishop Creek.
Gov. Joe Lombardo has also sounded the alarm about the storm on Wednesday.
⚠️Wind Update!⚠️
We've extended the High Wind Warning for W. Nevada thru 7 am Saturday! #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/PncDKkReJC
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 1, 2024
“I strongly urge Nevadans to prepare for the significant winter storm approaching Northern Nevada,” Lombardo stated Wednesday in a news release. “This storm is expected to bring dangerous temperatures and conditions to our state, and it’s critical that Nevada families are prepared. As we coordinate preparedness efforts, my office is in communication with law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation, NV Energy, and Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security to maximize preventative measures and recovery efforts.”
