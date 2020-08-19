‘Very slow descent’ from record Las Vegas heat wave forecast

Las Vegas temperatures may be slowly headed back to normal as a long heat wave shows possible signs of easing.

Alfredo reacts to the heat as he stands next to his owner Melonie Morales outside of the Clark County Commission Building on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Tuesday will be the 49th consecutive day with a high of 100 or more, the second-longest stretch of triple-digit highs in Las Vegas weather history. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas temperatures may be slowly headed back to normal as a long heat wave shows possible signs of easing.

“It may be a very slow descent back to normal,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “Maybe we’ll get below the excessive heat levels by the weekend.”

The Tuesday high at McCarran International Airport was 114, well above the 111 set in 1992. The record for Aug. 19 is 111 and the weather service is predicting a high of 112.

Wednesday will be the 49th consecutive day of 100 degrees or higher, the second-longest streak in Las Vegas weather history. It will also be the sixth straight day of a high of 110 or higher.

Moisture possible

Some clouds and possible moisture could enter the valley on Wednesday.

“We had some clouds yesterday and there might be a higher chance of getting a stray shower or two in higher elevations, but it certainly won’t be heavy or widespread,” Outler said.

Wednesday’s morning lows were in the lower 90s across the valley, almost identical to the Tuesday lows that bottomed out at 90 at McCarran.

Tuesday morning’s low of 89 was 3 degrees higher than the previous high low of 86 set in 2018. The record low for Aug. 19 is 90, set in 2018.

Smoke from several wildfires in the region could cause hazy skies on Wednesday.

Need to conserve energy

Las Vegas area residents have been asked to conserve power, especially between 2 and 9 p.m, according to NV Energy.

The utility asked consumers to turn off lights and to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees unless needed for medical situations among other measures.

Record heat in Nevada and much of the West has caused a huge demand that has resulted in some rolling blackouts in parts of California.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.