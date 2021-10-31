Warm, breezy conditions forecast for Halloween candy run

Above-normal temperatures and afternoon breezes will make for a warm Halloween in Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

Sunday afternoon breezes will join with above-normal temperatures for a warm Halloween, according to the National Weather Service.

👻 Halloween Forecast 👻

Gourdeous weather expected tomorrow evening. 🎃

Enjoy gobin up your candy! 🍬

Stay safe tomorrow, and creep it real. 🧟🧠#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/S8zNt31HE0 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 31, 2021

The forecast high is 81 with wind gusts up to 18 mph. The overnight low will be around 58.

Monday should be calmer with breezes below 10 mph and a high around 78.

The highs during the work week will be in the middle 70s with overnight lows around 55.

No precipitation is expected in the coming week.

