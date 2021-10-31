62°F
Warm, breezy conditions forecast for Halloween candy run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
American Costumes owner Martin Howard at his store in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
American Costumes owner Martin Howard at his store in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunday afternoon breezes will join with above-normal temperatures for a warm Halloween, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 81 with wind gusts up to 18 mph. The overnight low will be around 58.

Monday should be calmer with breezes below 10 mph and a high around 78.

The highs during the work week will be in the middle 70s with overnight lows around 55.

No precipitation is expected in the coming week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
