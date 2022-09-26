Warm, calm Monday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be on the toasty side Monday with sunshine and light winds, says the National Weather Service.

The afternoon high should be close to 98.

The Tuesday morning low will be near 76 before rising to 97 in the afternoon.

Some clouds are expected to develop overnight Tuesday before a 10 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. The high will reach a more seasonal 94.

Similar high temperatures are forecast through next weekend.

Lake Mead steady

Lake Mead was at a depth of 1,044.91 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Sunday. That’s 4.20 feet above its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

Monsoon runoff and lower demand downstream have helped the lake rise during the last half of summer, a period when it typically stays fairly stagnant.

