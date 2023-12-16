Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Saturday will start mostly cloudy before clearing and a high near 65 with mostly calms winds, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are forecast to remain several degrees above normal this weekend and into next week when a chance of rain arrives in the Las Vegas Valley.
Saturday will start mostly cloudy before clearing and a high near 65 with mostly calms winds, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
The Sunday morning low will be near 42 before an afternoon high in the central valley near 67.
Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above normal.
A chance of rain enters on Wednesday with a chance of precipitation through Friday.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.