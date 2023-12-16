Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday

Saturday will start mostly cloudy before clearing and a high near 65 with mostly calms winds, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Mid to low 60s to start the work week

Daily highs in the mid-60s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Saturday, Dec. 161, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds whip up dust near power lines near Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Temperatures are forecast to remain several degrees above normal this weekend and into next week when a chance of rain arrives in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Sunday morning low will be near 42 before an afternoon high in the central valley near 67.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above normal.

A chance of rain enters on Wednesday with a chance of precipitation through Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.