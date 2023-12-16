45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday

Mid to low 60s to start the work week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Daily highs in the mid-60s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Saturday, Dec. 161, 2 ...
Daily highs in the mid-60s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Saturday, Dec. 161, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds whip up dust near power lines near Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Temperatures are forecast to remain several degrees above normal this weekend and into next week when a chance of rain arrives in the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday will start mostly cloudy before clearing and a high near 65 with mostly calms winds, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The Sunday morning low will be near 42 before an afternoon high in the central valley near 67.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above normal.

A chance of rain enters on Wednesday with a chance of precipitation through Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
3
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
5
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast
Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
Northerly winds to 45 mph forecast south, west of Las Vegas
Northerly winds to 45 mph forecast south, west of Las Vegas
I-15 sees intermittent road closures due to blowing dust near Primm
I-15 sees intermittent road closures due to blowing dust near Primm