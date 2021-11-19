61°F
Warm, dry Las Vegas conditions forecast to carry through weekend

Mostly sunny with light winds
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. McCarra ...
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. McCarran International Airport has recorded 1.58 inches of precipitation this year, less than half of the norm of 3.59 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Temperatures will remain a bit above above seasonal norms through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

After a high of 67 on Thursday, the Friday high will rise to near 70 with calm winds. The overnight low will be near 52.

Saturday should see a high near 70 with northerly winds of 7-10 mph. The overnight low will dip to around 49.

Sunday should see a high near 68 with an early Monday low around 47.

“We’re not 10 to 12 degrees above normal like last weekend, but still a bit above,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. noting that the normal high this time of year is 66.

Looking a week ahead, Thanksgiving Day should see a high near 64.

Precipitation so far this year has been measured at 1.58 inches at McCarran International Airport, the official valley weather station. The norm is 3.59 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

