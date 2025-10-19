Warm, dry weather stretch continues Sunday

Las Vegas is expected to see mostly sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Las Vegas is expected to see mostly sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The daily high will reach around 83 degrees, continuing the recent stretch of warm and dry October conditions.

Overnight, clear skies will allow the temperature to drop to around 58 degrees.

As the working week gets started Monday, the mild weather will continue.

2 day forecast

Monday: High 84, sunny

Tuesday: High 84

