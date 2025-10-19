58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Warm, dry weather stretch continues Sunday

Las Vegas is expected to see mostly sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Servi ...
Las Vegas is expected to see mostly sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More sun and warmth for Las Vegas on Saturday
Las Vegas continues to warm up after October storm
Las Vegas slowly warming up after October storm
Lee Canyon's Brad Rubin, the terrain parks and trail crew manager, tosses shoveled snow of ...
Snow fall: Mt. Charleston turns white from October storm — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Las Vegas is expected to see mostly sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The daily high will reach around 83 degrees, continuing the recent stretch of warm and dry October conditions.

Overnight, clear skies will allow the temperature to drop to around 58 degrees.

As the working week gets started Monday, the mild weather will continue.

2 day forecast

Monday: High 84, sunny

Tuesday: High 84

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES