Warm Las Vegas Easter weekend could reach record high

The warm Easter weekend will move into the hot stage on Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Las Vegas high temperature may reach 91 on Saturday, April 3, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. People walk at Cornerstone Park, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a Friday afternoon high of 87, Saturday will see a high around 91, which would tie the record for April 3 set in 1961.

Winds will be around 5-11 mph with a sunny sky.

“We could see a degree or two higher, so a record is not out of the possibility,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

Nearly identical conditions are forecast for Sunday.

A low pressure system will move into central Nevada on Monday, causing wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the Las Vegas Valley with a high near 90.

After a high near 80 on Tuesday, other highs will be in the upper 80s, well above the seasonal normal of mid-70s.

