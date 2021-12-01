51°F
Warm Las Vegas fall shows no sign of ending, says weather service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall about the ski lift above the Lee Canyon ...
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall about the ski lift above the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nearly perfect late fall weather will continue to grace the Las Vegas Valley in coming days, says the National Weather Service.

A Tuesday high of 77 was reached at McCarran International Airport with a 72 projected for Wednesday. Winds should be 5-7 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 48.

Conditions will be similar Thursday with highs forecast to be in the low 70s through the weekend before dipping early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
