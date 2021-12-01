Warm Las Vegas fall shows no sign of ending, says weather service

Nearly perfect late fall weather will continue to grace the Las Vegas Valley in coming days, says the National Weather Service.

A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall about the ski lift above the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nearly perfect late fall weather will continue to grace the Las Vegas Valley in coming days, says the National Weather Service.

December is tomorrow but you wouldn't know it looking at the temperatures! 🧐 Continued well above average temperatures are expected through early next week. Enjoy the pleasant temps! 🌞 #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/qPoWcZSedL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 30, 2021

A Tuesday high of 77 was reached at McCarran International Airport with a 72 projected for Wednesday. Winds should be 5-7 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 48.

Conditions will be similar Thursday with highs forecast to be in the low 70s through the weekend before dipping early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.