Warm Las Vegas fall to take a decidedly cooler turn next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 6:21 pm
 
Las Vegas weather conditions will remain warm with a high near 72 on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

If you recall where your jacket or coat might be, you might want to get it ready for use soon.

A warm Las Vegas fall with record temperatures is about to cool down in a significant way, according to the National Weather Service.

“Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “We’re going to have a gradual cool off next week through Wednesday.”

Those mild temperatures include a 72 on Sunday and a 69 on Monday. Winds will remain light. The overnight lows will be around 50.

The first of two fronts is expected to arrive Monday night into Tuesday.

High temperatures next weekend are expected to be in the low 50s.

A front coming through Friday into Saturday could cause some isolated mountain showers.

The Saturday forecast low of 37 at McCarran International Airport may mean some freezing temperatures in parts of the valley.

The average Las Vegas high temperature for early December is about 59 degrees, Outler said.

Rainfall for the year at McCarran is 1.58 inches, with the norm being 3.78 by Dec. 4.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
