Warm Las Vegas Sunday expected to turn windy late

The warmest day of the year so far should see a high near 77 before winds escalate across the region, says the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach 55-65 mph in areas outside the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 3, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in Las Vegas may gust to 44 mph. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The warmest day of the year on Sunday is forecast to turn windy later, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 77 is expected in central Las Vegas with a sunny sky. Southwest winds of 5-15 mph will turn east in the afternoon and could gust as high as 22 mph.

Strong winds arrive Sunday night and Monday and will bring widespread impacts to the region. West to southwest winds will gust over 40 MPH over much of the region and a High Wind Watch is in effect for most locations Sunday night thru Monday night. #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/aciYGGVeiD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 1, 2023

A high wind watch for the entire region begins Sunday evening and runs through late Monday night. West winds of 30-40 mph could gust to 55-65 mph.

In Las Vegas, patchy blowing dust is possible after 10 p.m. Winds in the valley could gust to 44 mph during the night.

The Monday low should be near 52. Blowing dust could be a problem before 2 p.m. and again around midnight. The high is projected to be around 60. Windy conditions will continue into Monday night with gusts to 36 mph.

Tuesday is also expected to have a high near 60 before temperatures rise closer to normal highs each day into next weekend.

