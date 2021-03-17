Warm Las Vegas temperatures expected to rise rest of week

A warming trend in the Las Vegas Valley will continue Wednesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

St. Patrick's Day will see a high of about 67 degrees in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“The only fly in the ointment would be some clouds later in the morning and early afternoon,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “So not full sunshine, but warmer and no real wind.”

The forecast high is 67 while winds will be around 6 mph.

Thursday will see a high near 73 while Friday will rise to 77.

Some rain is possible in Lincoln County Thursday night into Friday, but that’s the only precipitation in the forecast through the weekend.

Skies will be sunny for the weekend in Las Vegas with forecast high of 73 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

