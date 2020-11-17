50°F
Las Vegas Weather

Warm Las Vegas Tueday to yield to winds, cooler weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 6:14 am
 
Las Vegas Valley temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, ...
Las Vegas Valley temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. A cyclist rides on Red Rock Canyon Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @upper

Temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before windy conditions arrive and a cold front follows, says the National Weather Service.

Overall it’s pretty nice for this time of year,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Tuesday’s high should be about 76 with lights winds and a sunny sky.

The Wednesday high should be near 78 with south winds gusting up to 29 mph in the afternoon.

“They might be a little stronger on the west side near Red Rock,” Outler said.

The Friday high will drop to about 70 with a 65 forecast for Saturday and a 62 on Monday.

There is no rain in the forecast, leaving the record streak at 211 days through Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

