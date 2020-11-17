Warm Las Vegas Tueday to yield to winds, cooler weekend

Temperatures about 10 degrees above normal will grace Las Vegas on Tuesday before windy conditions arrive and a cold front follows, says the National Weather Service.

Overall it’s pretty nice for this time of year,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Tuesday’s high should be about 76 with lights winds and a sunny sky.

The Wednesday high should be near 78 with south winds gusting up to 29 mph in the afternoon.

“They might be a little stronger on the west side near Red Rock,” Outler said.

The Friday high will drop to about 70 with a 65 forecast for Saturday and a 62 on Monday.

There is no rain in the forecast, leaving the record streak at 211 days through Tuesday.

