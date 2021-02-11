48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Warm Las Vegas winter to turn windy, possibly wet on weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2021 - 4:42 am
 
Winds into the low 20s and a 30% chance of rain are forecast for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, accor ...
Winds into the low 20s and a 30% chance of rain are forecast for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Exceptional winter conditions in Las Vegas will take a turn south this weekend as two cool fronts move through the valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Until then, the Thursday high will be around 69 with calm winds and mostly sunny skies.

It might be hard to notice as the first front moves through the valley Friday afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

“It’s very weak, but it could bring a chance of some sprinkles,” Morgan said. The Friday high will stay in the upper 60s.

The second front will move through Saturday afternoon with brisk southwest winds that will then shift northerly. The chance of showers is 30%, and winds will reach into the low 20s.

“There is no wind advisory yet, but we can’t rule it out,” Morgan said.

Because of the front, the Sunday high will drop to around 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
2
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
3
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
4
Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies
Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies
5
African wild cat found, confiscated in North Las Vegas
African wild cat found, confiscated in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Sylvia Hinojosa hikes up to the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Con ...
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
RJ

Parts of Las Vegas claimed a snow day on Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the valley. Check out the best photos from the RJ staff.