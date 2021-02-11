Warm Las Vegas winter to turn windy, possibly wet on weekend

Pleasant Las Vegas winter conditions will take a turn south this weekend as two cool fronts move through the valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds into the low 20s and a 30% chance of rain are forecast for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Until then, the Thursday high will be around 69 with calm winds and mostly sunny skies.

It might be hard to notice as the first front moves through the valley Friday afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Happy #NationalUmbrellaDay!!! Take these next couple of minutes to an hour to locate your umbrella.

That way, you'll know where it's at when it rains 6 months from now. …just kidding. But seriously, #LasVegas has a 40% chance of rain on Saturday, so find that thing! 😱🤯☔️ pic.twitter.com/frROwGIV3e — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 11, 2021

“It’s very weak, but it could bring a chance of some sprinkles,” Morgan said. The Friday high will stay in the upper 60s.

The second front will move through Saturday afternoon with brisk southwest winds that will then shift northerly. The chance of showers is 30%, and winds will reach into the low 20s.

“There is no wind advisory yet, but we can’t rule it out,” Morgan said.

Because of the front, the Sunday high will drop to around 60.

