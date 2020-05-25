Warm Memorial Day weather rises to heat warning by Wednesday

Heat that could set some late-May records is on its way to the region, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A park charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky at Floyd Lamb Park Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The forecast high is 92 for Monday, May 25, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Memorial Day forecast high is 92 with sunny skies and winds reaching 8 to 14 mph. The overnight low will be around 70 with winds around 7 mph.

The heat begins Tuesday with a high near 100 under a sunny sky.

An extreme heat warning issued by the weather service begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Friday.

The high Wednesday is expected to be 107.

Record highs possible

The forecast high for Thursday is near 109, which would tie the record for May 28 of 109 set in 2003. The Las Vegas record for May 29 is 108 set in 1984 and 108 is the forecast as of now for Friday.

“We could tie the record either day and add a degree or so and we’ll set a record,” said meteorologist John Salmen.

⚠️Excessive Heat Warning Remains in Effect WED-FRI⚠️ Unseasonably hot temps for late May coming. Some records may be broken or tied. Limit time outdoors, stay hydrated with water and stay in an air conditioned area. #azwx #cazw #nvwx pic.twitter.com/36RTuCGMmy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 25, 2020

High temperatures will range between 105 to 110 degrees for Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California, with highs of 110 to 115 for Overton, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City. The Kingman area will be 105 to 110 while 115 to 120 is expected for Death Valley National Park.

Heat precautions

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning states. “Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. … Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.”

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911.

After Friday the high pressure ridge will move a bit to the east, allowing highs next weekend to drop to around 104, Salmen said.

