Warm Saturday, Sunday before winds ramp up in Las Vegas

Saturday’s forecast high is 96 with light winds in advance of a much more windy Sunday to end the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Sunny and warm conditions with a high of 96 are forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, May 16, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will increase up to 30 mph on Sunday. New York New York is seen as an American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley residents can enjoy a pleasant weekend before windy conditions develop starting Sunday morning.

“It will start to be breezy in the morning hours and really pick up in the afternoon,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “It will be windiest in the usual spots, south and west.”

Gusts up to 30 mph are expected Sunday.

Saturday’s forecast high is 96 with sunny skies and winds 5-8 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 72.

The front that blows in Sunday won’t bring moisture, but it will lower temperatures. The Monday forecast high is 92 with a 78 projected for Tuesday.

Wind advisory begins Sunday

A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday for an area that forms an arc around Clark County.

“The strongest winds will be north and west of Las Vegas, so it isn’t included,” Outler said. “It’s because of the dry conditions that could lead to a fire.”

Areas included are Death Valley, central and southern Nye County, Lincoln County and western Clark County. Some of the communities include Indian Springs, Pahrump, Rachel, Alamo, Panaca, Pioche, Beatty and Goldfield.

South wind of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.