Warm Sunday ends short of 100; clouds shroud lunar eclipse

The official weather station at Harry Reid International Airport flirted with 100 for several hours Sunday afternoon.

Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bella Lefear-Bleything, 6, walks through a water tunnel at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Pedestrians walk through misters on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The "Super Flower Blood Moon" lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Heavy cloud cover made visibility difficult. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas will have to wait at least one more day this year.

The official weather station at Harry Reid International Airport flirted with 100 for several hours Sunday afternoon with a reading between 97 and 99 from about 2 to 5:30 p.m.

The final high for the day — 99.

Sunday winds gusted to 16 mph, but were mostly below 10 mph at the airport.

“We got a little more cloud cover than expected and sometimes a gust of wind can push the temperature up a few degrees,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “But today it was pretty calm.”

May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

Will YOU see the total lunar eclipse tomorrow night?

👁️🔎🌑

Best viewing opportunities will be across SE California. Clouds will increase west-to-east, with nearly 50% cloud cover expected across NW Arizona at time of totality (~9:11pm PDT).#LunarEclipse #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/mSiySJMLy8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 14, 2022

Sunday was topped off with a total lunar eclipse, although cloud cover in Las Vegas made it hard to see the eclipse clearly.

The eclipse began at 7:31 p.m., peaked at 9:31 p.m. and ended at 11:50 p.m.

The Monday low should be around 71 before rising to a high near 100.

“We could get it on Monday,” Nickerson said. “It will be close.”

Highs near 100 with morning lows in the low 70s are forecast through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.