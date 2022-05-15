93°F
Warm Sunday just short of 100; eclipse visibility depends on clouds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated May 15, 2022 - 6:24 pm
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park i ...
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park i ...
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park i ...
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May ...
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May ...
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bella Lefear-Bleything, 6, walks through a water tunnel at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May ...
Bella Lefear-Bleything, 6, walks through a water tunnel at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pedestrians walk through misters on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pedestrians walk through misters on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt La ...
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt La ...
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas will have to wait at least one more day this year.

The official weather station at Harry Reid International Airport flirted with 100 for several hours Sunday afternoon with a reading between 97 and 99 from about 2 to 5:30 p.m.

The final high for the day — 99.

Sunday winds gusted to 16 mph, but were mostly below 10 mph at the airport.

“We got a little more cloud cover than expected and sometimes a gust of wind can push the temperature up a few degrees,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “But today it was pretty calm.”

May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

Sunday will be topped off with a total lunar eclipse, although the National Weather Service is projecting 45 percent cloud cover in Las Vegas.

The eclipse will begin at 7:31 p.m. peak at 9:31 p.m. and end at 11:50 p.m.

A combination of dimness and a low moon will make the total eclipse phase difficult to see in Las Vegas. For the best view, look south-southeast, close to the horizon.

The moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, and the event will be visible in Africa, Europe, South America and North America.

The Monday low should be around 71 before rising to a high near 100.

“We could get it on Monday,” Nickerson said. “It will be close.”

Highs near 100 with morning lows in the low 70s are forecast through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST