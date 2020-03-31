Warmer Las Vegas weather comes with gusty winds

Warm temperatures in Las Vegas will come with windy conditions by Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with winds gusting to around 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Warm temperatures in Las Vegas will come with windy conditions this week.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 78 degrees with light winds. The overnight low will be around 54.

Wednesday’s high should rise to near 82, but winds will reach 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon with gusts close to 24 mph.

Winds will remain gusty into the evening when the low will be about 54 under clear skies.

Highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid-70s with clear skies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.