Warmer Las Vegas weather forecast for most of coming week
With a chilly week left behind, the Las Vegas Valley will warm close to 80 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday will start mostly cloudy before clearing to a sunny sky. The high should be hear 73. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph.
Craving some warmer temps? You're in luck- warmer temps are on the way and will be trending well above normal by midweek! ☀️ #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SEH73HmEfk
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 27, 2022
Tuesday should rise to 77 after a morning low around 46. Winds will be constrained to the single digits.
The forecast high for Wednesday is near 78 with a degree higher on Thursday.
Friday morning could bring some showers, and the high should drip to around 65.
