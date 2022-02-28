Warmer Las Vegas weather forecast for most of coming week

With a chilly week left behind, the Las Vegas Valley will warm close to 80 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Brian Patterson and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas walk along the pond at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. The mercury should climb into upper 70s by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

With a chilly week left behind, the Las Vegas Valley will warm close to 80 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will start mostly cloudy before clearing to a sunny sky. The high should be hear 73. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph.

Craving some warmer temps? You're in luck- warmer temps are on the way and will be trending well above normal by midweek! ☀️ #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SEH73HmEfk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 27, 2022

Tuesday should rise to 77 after a morning low around 46. Winds will be constrained to the single digits.

The forecast high for Wednesday is near 78 with a degree higher on Thursday.

Friday morning could bring some showers, and the high should drip to around 65.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.