Warmer-than-normal November continues Saturday in Las Vegas

While the forecast calls for pleasant, sunny conditions, what’s especially noteworthy is how these temperatures compare to the usual for early November.

The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas holds steady in terms of weather as the first week of November comes to a close.

Saturday will see mostly clear skies and sunshine, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The high will hit around 81 degrees, and the overnight low will drop to near 58 degrees.

While the forecast calls for pleasant, sunny conditions, what’s especially noteworthy is how these temperatures compare to the usual for early November. According to climate data from the NWS for the 1991-2020 period, the typical high for early November in Las Vegas is around 72 degrees, and the average low about 49 degrees.

This means that compared to the average fall day, Southern Nevada is running 7 to 10 degrees warmer during this period.

3-day forecast

Sunday: High 80, sunny

Monday: High 81

Tuesday: High 80

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.