Las Vegas Weather

Warmest December ever may have a bit of rain before clear New Year’s Eve

Cloudy skies expected over the weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Snow making at Lee Canyon on Dec. 13, 2023. (Lee Canyon photo)
Snow making at Lee Canyon on Dec. 13, 2023. (Lee Canyon photo)

A rare Saturday chance of rain, but a dry New Year’s Eve is forecast as the warmest December in Las Vegas weather history draws to a close.

After a high near 61 on a sunny Friday, a 30 percent chance of showers is forecast for Saturday, mainly before 10 a.m., says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

This December (through Wednesday) had a 53.2 average daily temperature (the mean average high and low each day). The existing record is 1980 with a 52.7 mean average.

“This will be the warmest since we are expecting temperatures a bit above average,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “But we will get a significant cool down in January.”

Showers are also a 30 percent chance on Saturday evening, mainly before 10 p.m.

Showers are likely to be on the west side of the valley and perhaps 1-2 inches of snow in the Spring Mountains, said Boucher, adding that most of the rain activity will be in Inyo and San Bernardino counties in California.

Sunday, the last day of 2023, should be clear with a high near 57 in central Las Vegas, just about the norm.

New Year’s Eve revelers — and there are an estimated 400,000 in Las Vegas for the weekend — should see temperatures in the mid-40s much of the evening and into the first day of 2024.

New Year’s Day should be sunny with a high near 59. Winds will be light.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

