Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January; snow advisory issued

A winter weather advisory for 3-6 inches of snow on Wednesday has been issued for elvations above 6,000 feet in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range as well as Lincoln County.

Rain is an 80 percent possibility on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A man bicycles in the rain on East Carson Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The glow of the warmest December in Las Vegas weather history is forecast to continue into Tuesday before conditions chill several degrees.

After a high of 63 on Monday, the Tuesday high should top out near 61 although increasing clouds are in the mix, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Slightly above normal temps, light winds and partly cloudy skies will be see for the first couple of days of 2024 before changes occur by mid-week with shower chances and cooler temperatures. #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/sJEGQrBOV2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 1, 2024

December ended with a record daily temperature (the mean average high and low each day) of 53.2 degrees. The existing record was 1980 with a 52.7 mean average. The daily high reached 60 or higher on 22 of 31 days.

But you can get the heavier jacket or coat out this week and possibly some rain gear. The Wednesday high in the central valley will be near 54.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of Inyo County along with the higher elevations of southern Nevada. Snow totals of 3-6" with locally higher amounts. Plan on snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/tVrsSfMPJW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 2, 2024

Winter weather advisory

Snow of 3 to 6 inches is forecast for above 6,000 feet n the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. Lincoln County locations above 6,000 feet may receive 2-4 inches during the same time frame.

Motorists should expect snowy and icy roads, said the weather service.

In the valley, there is a 30 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Wednesday. South winds will increase from 5-13 mph to as high as 18 mph later in the day and there is a 80 percent chance of rain Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The sky will be sunny Thursday, but a high of 56 is forecast as well on Friday and Saturday.

Showers are possible Sunday with a high near 50.

The Las Vegas airport ended 2023 with 4.59 inches of rainfall, well ahead of the norm of 4.18 inches. At 1,068.18 feet as of 5 p.m. Monday, Lake Mead is 23 feet deeper than a year ago. Heavy spring runoff across much of the West is responsible.

