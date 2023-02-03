41°F
Warmest Las Vegas weekend since New Year’s Eve forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Saturday may be the first weekend day above 60 since New Year's Eve, according to the National ...
Saturday may be the first weekend day above 60 since New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service. New Year’s Eve revelers watch the fireworks on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The sun will hide behind mostly cloudy skies Friday with a forecast high near 58 and light breezes in central Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, the morning low will be near 40 with clear skies that will grow cloudy later in the day before rising to a high near 63. Winds will again be light, around 5 mph from the northeast.

Sunday will be a bit more breezy with a high near 66. The readings above 60 will be the first since a high of 60 on Jan. 10.

The last weekend day with a high above 60 was a 63 on New Year’s Eve, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Temperatures will decline starting Sunday night into Monday as a dry cold front moves into the valley from the northwest, says the weather service.

Highs early next week will be around 61 with lows near 40.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

