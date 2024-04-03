Warming before winds, chill come in for another Las Vegas visit
The first 80-degree day may arrive Wednesday shortly before a possibly raw Friday, says the National Weather Service.
Ready for the weather roller coaster?
Las Vegas may record its first 80-degree day this year Wednesday and by Friday the high may not reach 60, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Meteorologists peg the Wednesday high at 81 with south-southwest winds of 8 to 10 mph.
Windy conditions will arrive Thursday with patchy and blowing dust after 5 p.m. The sky will be sunny with a high near 79. However, a southwest wind of 21 to 25 mph may gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday will see a high near 58 with a mostly sunny sky. Breezy conditions will prevail.
The weekend highs will be near 65 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday with morning lows in the mid-40s to 50.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.