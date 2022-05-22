70°F
Warming conditions forecast as Las Vegas moves closer to summer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high near 92 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, May 22, 2022, according to the National Wea ...
A high near 92 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, May 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. People wait in line for drinks at the Circa bar under the shade at the Fremont Street Experience as the temperature topped 100 degrees on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunday’s high temperature in Las Vegas will warm nearly 10 degrees into the low 90s with breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

West/southwest winds of 5-15 mph in the morning will switch to the east and could gust to 20 mph.

Warmer at EDC, but northerly winds

Those attending the third and final night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will feel temperatures fall into the mid-60s with northerly winds about 8-11 mph from after midnight.

Monday will be breezy with gusts up to 18 mph and an afternoon high near 92.

Conditions will warm into the upper 90s with a forecast of 102 by Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
