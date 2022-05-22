Warming conditions forecast as Las Vegas moves closer to summer

High temperatures in Las Vegas will warm nearly 10 degrees Sunday into the low 90s with breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high temperature in Las Vegas will warm nearly 10 degrees into the low 90s with breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

West/southwest winds of 5-15 mph in the morning will switch to the east and could gust to 20 mph.

Warmer at EDC, but northerly winds

Those attending the third and final night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will feel temperatures fall into the mid-60s with northerly winds about 8-11 mph from after midnight.

The mercury (🌡️) will rise this week, with temperatures reaching above normal by the end of the week. As we add degrees, heat safety will become very important. One way to beat the heat is to have extra water 💦 handy while you enjoy outdoor activities. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/x3nYyHnpOZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 21, 2022

Monday will be breezy with gusts up to 18 mph and an afternoon high near 92.

Conditions will warm into the upper 90s with a forecast of 102 by Thursday.

