Warming trend may push Las Vegas close to 100, weather service says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 91 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
(National Weather Service)
(National Weather Service)

A warming trend may push Las Vegas close to a triple-digit high temperature in the coming days.

The Thursday high is expected to reach 91 with a sunny sky, says the National Weather Service.

Wednesday winds across the valley that gusted to 32 mph at Harry Reid International Airport will drop to below 10 mph on Thursday.

Friday will be similar with a high of 93. Weekend highs of 96 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday are forecast.

In an average year, Sept. 18 is the last day when the high reaches 100. The record for the latest date in the year for reaching 100 or higher is Oct. 4, 1947.

Highs around 98 are expected Sunday through Wednesday next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

