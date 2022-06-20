Warming trend to hit Las Vegas Valley this week

The weekdays will become increasingly warmer this week, says the National Weather Service.

A warming trend beginning Monday will warm the Las Vegas Valley through the week.

The Monday high should be near 94 with north-northwest winds between 5 to 9 mph, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Tuesday low will be about 73 before the mercury moves close to 100 for the day’s high. Winds will again be light.

The Wednesday high will also be near 100 before a 103 on Thursday and 106 on Friday. Morning lows will be in the lower 80s.

