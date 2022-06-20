Warming trend to hit Las Vegas Valley this week

73°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated June 20, 2022 - 6:15 am
A high near 94 in Las Vegas is forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022, according to the National We ...
A high near 94 in Las Vegas is forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Diane Torres of Henderson holds an umbrella to protect herself from the sun as she attends the opening of the new facility where the collection of over 22,000 items from the 1 October tragedy are stored at the Clark County Museum on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A warming trend beginning Monday will warm the Las Vegas Valley through the week.

The Monday high should be near 94 with north-northwest winds between 5 to 9 mph, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Tuesday low will be about 73 before the mercury moves close to 100 for the day’s high. Winds will again be light.

The Wednesday high will also be near 100 before a 103 on Thursday and 106 on Friday. Morning lows will be in the lower 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

