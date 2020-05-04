Warming trend will send Las Vegas up to 100 by Wednesday

A warming trend will push the daily high temperature in Las Vegas to rise from 89 on Monday to a forecast high of 100 by Wednesday, according to the latest forecast.

A high temperature of 89 is forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service forecast predicts a high of 100 by Wednesday. A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and ahining sun at Floyd Lamb Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“It’s a pretty sharp rise from today until Wednesday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “Then we will oscillate from 100 to the upper 90s and back to 100 perhaps by the weekend.”

The normal high for early May is 85.

Skies will be sunny Monday and winds will be about 8-11 mph from the east-northeast. The overnight low will be about 65.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 95 with sunny skies with lights winds.

The weather services issued an excessive heat watch for the Colorado River Valley from Wednesday afternoon through Sunday. High temperatures could reach 105 to 108, which is the average for later in June rather than early May, the advisory noted.

