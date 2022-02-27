Warmth, possibly, 80 on the way to Las Vegas, says forecast

The winds and chills of last week are history. Prepare for a rise toward 80 by the middle of the coming week.

Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, should be sunny and warm with a high near 64, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It’s time to get back to spring.

After a week of below-normal temperatures and chilling winds in the Las Vegas Valley, a warming trend will take hold Sunday.

Warmer weather is on the way! High temperatures soar into the 70’s and 80’s next week, about 10-15 degrees above normal. #VegasWeather #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oN3mHeveLK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 26, 2022

The projected high is 64, nearly 10 degrees above the Saturday high, according to the National Weather Service. Winds should be light and variable with a sunny sky.

The mercury is forecast to rise to 73 on Monday with winds of 8-11 mph. The overnight low will be around 46.

Tuesday should reach about 76 with a 78 in the forecast for Wednesday and a 79 on Thursday.

“Things could change as we get close to the middle of the week,” meteorologist John Adair said of the possibility of reaching 80 degrees.

Just 0.06 of an inch

No rain is in the forecast as 2022 continues even more parched than 2021. Harry Reid International Airport has received .06 of an inch of rain this year and the normal through Feb. 26 is 1.30 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.