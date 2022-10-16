Warmth sticking around Las Vegas all this week, forecast says

Sunny and warm conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Sunday high should be near 83 with a sunny sky and winds at 5 mph or calmer.

The Monday low should be near 63 before rising to around 83.

Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer with similar conditions through the rest of the week.

