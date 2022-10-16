64°F
Warmth sticking around Las Vegas all this week, forecast says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 83 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunny and warm conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The Sunday high should be near 83 with a sunny sky and winds at 5 mph or calmer.

The Monday low should be near 63 before rising to around 83.

Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer with similar conditions through the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
