Warmth, sunshine forecast to bless Las Vegas all Christmas weekend

While most of the nation faces bone-chilling and life-threatening cold from a bomb cyclone, Las Vegas will bask in sunshine and warmth this holiday weekend.

The high in Las Vegas will be around 64 on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Just the opposite of 35 states and some 200 million people who are suffering from record cold, snow and winds from a bomb cyclone, Southern Nevadans will enjoy warm temperatures through the holiday weekend.

The Saturday high should be near 64 with a sunny sky and light winds, says the National Weather Service.

Christmas Day will be nearly identical with a morning low of 45 in the central valley reaching a projected high of 64. The record high for Christmas Day in Las Vegas is 69 in 1964.

The Sunday low will be around 44 before rising to a high near 65.

Clouds are forecast to develop on Monday with a high near 65. Chances of rain are forecast from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Harry Reid International Airport has recorded 2.16 inches of rain this year, compared to the yearly norm of 4.18 inches.

More than 200 million people were under a winter advisory or warning on Friday. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.