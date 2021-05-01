Warmth, winds prompt red flag warning Saturday

South-southwest winds gusting to 31 mph will slightly offset a high of 96 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather with a high near 96 may bring more splash pad action on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bodhi Brown, 5, is in his happy place while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bodhi Brown, 5, is sprayed from a fountain while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. Warm weather with a high near 96 may bring more splash pad action on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas reached 97 on Friday.

What areas have the highest threat? Good question! All areas have an elevated threat. However, the highest danger is outlined in the map below, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. pic.twitter.com/br97C1KYTE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 30, 2021

Red flag warning

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday. It covers all of Clark County, northwest Arizona and southwest Lincoln County.

Steady south-southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph combined with low humidity and dry ground conditions will create a heightened fire danger .

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Front comes in Saturday night

Winds will remain strong into the evening as a cold front arrives.

There is a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Sunday. Northwest winds will gust up to 24 mph.

“The front will drop Sunday’s high to 88 and we’ll bottom out on Monday at about 83,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

After the cold front moves out, high temperatures next week will rise back into the mid-90s, about 10 degrees above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.