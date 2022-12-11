Warning forecasts against unnecessary travel on Sunday

Wind, rain and snow are expected to make travel difficult in the Las Vegas region much of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

An image from a Caltrans traffic camera shows snow conditions on California Interstate 5 Sims Road in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, near Castella, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A stretch of California Highway 89 was closed due to heavy snow between Tahoe City and South Lake Tahoe, Cali., the highway patrol said. Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento remained open but chains were required on tires for most vehicles. (Caltrans via AP)

Travel is expected to be difficult or nearly impossible in the Las Vegas Valley region much of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusting winds to 60 mph in the mountains and 30 mph in the valley are forecast along with rain in the valley and up to 14 inches of snow in higher elevations.

The warning runs from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The storm should reach the mountains west of Las Vegas in the early morning and perhaps 10 a.m. to reach the valley.

Snowfall of 8 to 14 inches between 7,000 and 9,000 feet and 14 inches or more above 9,000 feet is forecast for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Central Nye County should see 1 to 4 inches of snow below 5,000 feet.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains &the Sheep Range has been updated to include elevations above 6,000 feet. 📍 Spring Mtns (Mt. Charleston)

❄️6-8" of snow ⬆️6,000 ft

❄️ 8-14" of snow ⬆️ 7000 ft

🌬️ SSW gusts to 60 mph

🚙 Impacts to SR-156, 157, & 158 #NVwx https://t.co/WY5L3lAGaQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 10, 2022

South-southwest winds could gust to 60 mph while rain is an 80 percent probability in the valley.

The weather service’s winter storm warning advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, and urges putting extra food and water as well as flashlights in vehicles in case of problems.

Lincoln County may receive 4 to 8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday morning with a morning low near 36.

“Sunday morning and early afternoon is the mostly likely time for rain and snow,” meteorologist Matt Woods said.

The Sunday high will be near 56 with scattered showers a 50 percent probability on Sunday evening.

Showers are a 30 percent chance on Sunday night.

Temperatures will continue to drop Monday with a high near 52. Isolated showers after 10 a.m. are possible, according to the forecast.

High temperatures may stay below 50 all through the coming week.

Lee Canyon

A “big powder day” is expected at Lee Canyon with 12 to 18 inches of new snow Sunday and more on Monday.

Snowfall is expected to start late Sunday morning and become heavy in the afternoon. Officials urge skiers and snowboarders to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Travelers are urged to give themselves extra time driving and to check NVRoads.com for road condition updates.

Several feet in Sierras

A winter storm packing powerful winds, heavy rain and potentially several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings on Saturday from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe.

More than 250 miles of the Sierra remained under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday night or early Monday from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park.

As much as 4 feet of snow is expected to fall by the end of the weekend in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe, and as much as 6 feet in more remote parts of the Sierra to the north and south.

A 70-mile stretch of eastbound U.S. Interstate 80 was closed “due to zero visibility” from Colfax, California to the Nevada state line, transportation officials said. Chains were required on much of the rest of I-80 in the mountains from Reno toward Sacramento.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.