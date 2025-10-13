Weather conditions remain consistent, possible rain this week NWS says
Columbus Day will see gusty winds with a high of 81 degrees, as Fall continues the steady cool off from the Summer, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
More of the same, in terms of weather, as the work week begins in Las Vegas.
Columbus Day will see gusty winds with a high of 81 degrees, as Fall continues the steady cool off from the Summer, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Winds throughout the day will gradually decrease from 12 to 17 mph in the morning with gusts up to 28 mph, to the evening with gusts reaching 23 mph.
This week’s forecast
The NWS is forecasting the same conditions for most of the week, with Tuesday being the exception:
Tuesday: High 74, 30 percent showers after 11 a.m.
Wednesday: Sunny, high 70
Thursday: High 72
Friday: High 75
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.