Weather conditions remain consistent, possible rain this week NWS says

Columbus Day will see gusty winds with a high of 81 degrees, as Fall continues the steady cool off from the Summer, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The calm after Priscilla: Sunny and clear Saturday in Las Vegas

The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More of the same, in terms of weather, as the work week begins in Las Vegas.

Columbus Day will see gusty winds with a high of 81 degrees, as Fall continues the steady cool off from the Summer, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Winds throughout the day will gradually decrease from 12 to 17 mph in the morning with gusts up to 28 mph, to the evening with gusts reaching 23 mph.

This week’s forecast

The NWS is forecasting the same conditions for most of the week, with Tuesday being the exception:

Tuesday: High 74, 30 percent showers after 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Sunny, high 70

Thursday: High 72

Friday: High 75

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.