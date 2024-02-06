48°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Weather knocks out power on Mount Charleston, delays Red Rock Canyon opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated February 6, 2024 - 10:54 am
This screen shot from video shows snow at the base area of Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. ...
This screen shot from video shows snow at the base area of Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Lee Canyon)
People walk in a light rain past a 2024 Super Bowl installation at the Fremont Street Experienc ...
People walk in a light rain past a 2024 Super Bowl installation at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People buy new umbrellas during a light rain at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las V ...
People buy new umbrellas during a light rain at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More rain and snow is forecast Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley although it might be more isolated showers rather than the “fire hose” that flowed in from Los Angeles on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

A record .37 of an inch of rain fell at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, eclipsing the Feb. 5 record of .33 of an inch that had stood since 1948.

An avalanche at Lee Canyon on Monday sent a police search and rescue team to the ski area outside Las Vegas after initial reports of people missing. Ultimately, the avalanche left no one missing, said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing and sales director.

Officials with Red Rock National Conservation Area on Tuesday morning advised that the opening of its Scenic Drive would be delayed until further notice due to flash flooding at Oak Creek.

Red Rock said its visitor center was open but the but the Scenic Drive would remain closed until further notice. “Reservations will be automatically refunded,” officials said on social media.

Meanwhile, NV Energy said on social media Tuesday that more than 460 of its customers lost power in the Mount Charleston area as a result of the rough winter weather.

“Crews are working to access the area to assess damage and make repairs,” the utility said in a Facebook post. “Safety remains NV Energy’s top priority.”

NV Energy also said it was working to set up generators so that Clark County can open a warming center at the Retreat at Charleston Peak.

The utility said it expects to have power restored by Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Mount Charleston, where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m.

Tuesday forecast

“We still expect about a third of an inch over much of the valley on Tuesday,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “The mountains could get another 1-2 feet of snow.”

Rain will likely hold off until mid-morning Tuesday, Gorelow said, but snowfall was likely to “pickup after midnight” or early Tuesday morning.

The official forecast calls for rain before 10 a.m. Tuesday then showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The probability of precipitation is at 70 percent.

West winds of 5-14 mph will become east-southeast in the morning and could gust to 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. The high should be near 55.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, again around a 70 percent chance.

Wednesday has a 40 percent chance of showers mainly before 4 p.m. The high should be near 55.

“We have a chance of showers all the way through Friday, but it shouldn’t bring much rain,” Gorelow said.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Skier gets help but nobody missing in Lee Canyon avalanche
Skier gets help but nobody missing in Lee Canyon avalanche
2
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
3
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
4
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
5
CARTOONS: This is what the new Trump Tower looks like
CARTOONS: This is what the new Trump Tower looks like
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly in Las Vegas until weekend
Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly in Las Vegas until weekend
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather