Weather to remain in low 80s as the week ends

Skies are expected to be mostly clear this weekend except for some expected clouds Sunday eveni ...
Skies are expected to be mostly clear this weekend except for some expected clouds Sunday evening. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas’ weather will remain the same Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday will see clear skies and a high of 80 degrees, with the overnight low dropping to just 60 degrees. Expect almost the exact same through the next few days — as the NWS predicts not much of a change. Though Sunday has potential for some cloud cover to roll into the Valley.

3 day forecast

Friday: 83, sunny

Saturday: 82, sunny

Sunday: 82, overnight clouds

