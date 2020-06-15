Week begins warm, windy for Las Vegas Valley

It will be a warm and windy start to the work week for the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Valley will see a high near 100 with winds up to 25 mph on Monday, June 15, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Tourists enjoy the view outside the Bellagio on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The high temperature on Monday should be about 100 with winds gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon, said meteorologist Kate Guillet of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The overnight low will be about 75 with winds gusting into the low 20s.

Tuesday will see similar conditions with a high near 98 and winds blowing up to 25 mph.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the low 100s.

Warm May

With an average temperature of 80.7 degrees, last month was the eighth warmest May in Las Vegas since the weather service began keeping records.

The average derived by taking the high and the low for each day over the 31 days, said Guillet. The May average temperature is 77.3 degrees while the record month was 2009 at 83.6.

Monsoon Awareness Week 2020 starts today!!

Are YOU prepared for monsoon season? 🤓⛈️ Follow us & these hashtags all week as we share info on how to stay safe when monsoonal weather threatens your community! ⛈ 🌬 🌦 #Monsoon2020 #VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx #CaWx pic.twitter.com/F1V4ufl7DA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 14, 2020

Monsoon season begins

Although it is hard to determine moisture probabilities well into the summer, the weather service is highlighting monsoon awareness this week.

“There is no clear indication about moisture several weeks away, but it’s safe to say that we will have above average temperatures,” said Guillet of one of the key factors that help monsoon conditions develop.

Monsoon season officially started Monday and runs through Sept. 30.

Red flag warning

A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Winds gusting up to 35 mph with humidity around 5 to 15% will make for possible wildfire conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

