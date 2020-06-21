Week-long Las Vegas heat spell to intensify

The high temperature on Sunday is expected to top out at 107, says the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas high temperature should reach about 107 on Sunday, June 21, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s turning into a scorching heat wave.

After reaching the forecast of 104 degrees on Saturday at McCarran International Airport, the high temperature on Sunday is expected to top out at 107. If it helps, that’s well short of the 2017 record of 114.

“Today will probably be the coolest day of the week,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen, noting that the daily high may vary only a degree or two for the next week.

A cooling breeze will be hard to find. Winds on Sunday are expected to be 5-10 mph in the morning. The overnight low will be about 79 with winds of 7-10 mph.

Monday’s high is expected to climb to 109 with winds of 3-8 mph.

Tuesday may reach 110 degrees with lights winds.

