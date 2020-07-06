Week of elevated heat forecast for Las Vegas Valley

A heat wave will continue the entire week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A prolonged heat wave will continue the entire week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Monday outlook calls for a high of 108, a degree above the 107 high recorded on Sunday. The normal for early July is 104.

Winds of 8-13 mph could gust up to 18 mph in the afternoon.

An overnight low of 79 is expected, and steady winds of 11-16 mph could gust up to 28 mph.

The high of 106 is expected on Tuesday. Similar daily highs are expected, rising to about 110 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.

“We’ll be at normal or above every day,” said meteorologist Jen Varian, adding that no record highs were anticipated.

Red flag warning

Expected strong winds and conditions that could easily spread any fires have prompted a red flag warning for much of Southern Nevada from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected Humidity levels of 5-10 percent and dry conditions are all factors. Any fires that are started could spread rapidly.

