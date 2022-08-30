Week of excessive heat will pose health issues, say forecasters

People without reliable hydration or cooling options will be at the biggest risk during the heat wave but anybody could be affected, advises the National Weather Service.

FILE - Excessive heat will pose the biggest problems for those without reliable hydration or cooling during the coming week, advises the National Weather Service. Most Clark County cooling stations open Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. M.J. Douglas, 34, Felicks O’Brien, 31, and their dog, Waffles, shelter in the shade by Mojave Road in Las Vegas on June 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nearly a full week of excessive heat will pose health issues for many across Southern Nevada, weather forecasters warn.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday.

A heatwave begins Tuesday and will hold for several days. Las Vegas has been below 105 degrees most of August, but highs could reach 110 some days this week. Take precautions to avoid heat illness…especially now that school sports are underway. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/9P4Y7KV8Wb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 29, 2022

High temperatures will range from 8 to 12 degrees above normal, say meteorologists. The normal at Harry Reid International Airport in late August is 103.

The prolonged heat spell with possible record morning lows only dropping into the mid-80s as well as a holiday could be especially problematic, weather officials said.

With the excessive heat watch, cooling stations have been set up across Southern Nevada. Most of them will be in operation beginning Tuesday.

Tuesday high near 108

The Tuesday high in Las Vegas will be near 108. Winds will be light all day.

The Wednesday low will be around 86 before rising to a high near 109, according to the latest forecast issued early Tuesday.

Thursday is forecast to also reach 109.

Labor Day is projected to be the coolest of the coming seven days at 105.

The week of heat comes at the end of a month that was in a three-way tie for the 13th coolest August on record Las Vegas weather history along with 2005 and 2013.

Lake Mead up 3.51 feet

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,044.25 feet above sea level at 4 a.m. Tuesday, a rise of 3.54 feet from its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.