Week of Las Vegas winter may start with strong storm risk tonight

A sunny and windy Friday that turns into likely showers and storms is forecast to start the weekend before a week of winter starts, says the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph with possible thunder in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The Bliss Dance sculpture at the Park near T-Mobile Arena is silhouetted as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two storm fronts moving down the Pacific coast will track through the region. The first arrives in advance of the weekend while the second storm brings rain and possible snow starting Monday.

A high near 65 is forecast for Friday with south winds of 7-12 mph increasing to 14-18 mph in the afternoon and gusts up to 29 mph possible. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. with a 60% chance of showers overnight into Saturday.

Winds will decrease to single digits Saturday and Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. There is an 80% chance of precipitation Sunday night.

The second storm will arrive in Las Vegas on Monday. The high temperature is expected to be about 49.

We're working hard on the forecast now thru the weekend as we gear up for winter weather Monday & Tuesday. This system will be COLD/WET, so many of you will see rain, but some may see 🥁🥁🥁 SNOW!❄️⛄️ Be careful commuting Mon-Tues! 🚘#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/1zGUCQeh1I — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 22, 2021

“The chances of rain are 80 to 90 percent and there could be flurries almost anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “The better chances of snow are in the Red Rock area and the southwest valley because of the higher elevation.”

Shortly before noon on Friday, the weather service tweeted out that Las Vegas has a 40% chance of receiving snow on Monday with a 1% chance of it amounting to more than an inch.

Mount Charleston has a 100% chance of snow Monday and a 97% chance that it will be more than an inch.

The winter conditions will likely stick around through the week with rain and snow possible through at least Thursday, says the weather service.

Wind advisories

Windy conditions are forecast for the Spring Mountains on Friday afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph, according to a wind advisory.

A similar wind advisory has been issued for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Gusts on the lakes could reach 30-40 mph.

