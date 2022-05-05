Weekend blast furnace forecast before front chills Las Vegas

A windy April has moved into early May and shows no sign of going away soon.

Several weeks of windy weather appear to have no ending. Winds could gust to 26 mph on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. Hope Barett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A blast furnace will be felt by Las Vegas area residents through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should be near 95 with variable mornings winds of 13-18 mph also having gusts to 26 mph.

May the 4cast Be With You

🪐⭐☄️🚀

Temps will rise to well-above average through the remainder of the week. Sunday, a cold front will bring with it gusty southwest winds and a drop in temps.#VegasWeather #MayThe4thBeWithYou #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/ZmpbI5PwoJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 4, 2022

Winds will stay strong overnight with gusts to 29 mph before a Friday morning low near 67.

Friday winds could reach 30 mph while the mercury is forecast to top out at about 96 at Harry Reid International Airport.

An approaching cold front will start to chill the valley on Saturday when a high of 93 is forecast.

“The big winds on Sunday will exceed 40 mph much of the day and potentially top 50 mph,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The front is not expected to bring any precipitation, but will drop the high temperatures into the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.