Weekend Las Vegas temperatures might rise close to normal

Las Vegas temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below normal Friday, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

Freshly fallen show on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below normal Friday, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

A high near 72 is expected while winds could gust up to 20 mph. The Friday night low will be around 54.

Winds will be much stronger in the Colorado Riv er Valley with gusts to 40 mph forecast.

🌬️Strong northerly winds with gusts up to 40+ mph will linger in the Colorado River Valley on Friday. 📋Safety Check List:

– Secure loose items

– Use caution when driving in dust or areas with strong cross winds

– Use caution if boating #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rgxXQ1OIVA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 14, 2021

The Saturday high will rise to about 77 while Sunday’s high will be within a few degrees of normal with a high near 80.

Cooler temperatures are forecast early next week with highs in the mid-70s.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.