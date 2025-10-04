58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Welcome to fall: Cooler temperatures arrive in Las Vegas

People walk near Park MGM in Las Vegas in 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2025 - 7:30 am
 

Las Vegas keeps getting cooler.

As a part of a weather system rolling through the region this week, the high today in the valley will be just 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

After the winds the blew through the area Friday, it should be calmer Saturday with just a slight breeze, in the afternoon into the evening.

Skies will be clear all day — the overnight low will sit at 63 degrees.

3 day forecast

Sunday: High 83, low 63

Monday: High near 84, sunny

Tuesday: High 85

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com

