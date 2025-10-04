Welcome to fall: Cooler temperatures arrive in Las Vegas
Las Vegas keeps getting cooler.
As a part of a weather system rolling through the region this week, the high today in the valley will be just 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
After the winds the blew through the area Friday, it should be calmer Saturday with just a slight breeze, in the afternoon into the evening.
Skies will be clear all day — the overnight low will sit at 63 degrees.
3 day forecast
Sunday: High 83, low 63
Monday: High near 84, sunny
Tuesday: High 85
