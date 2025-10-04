Welcome to fall: Cooler temperatures arrive in Las Vegas

As a part of a weather system rolling through the region, the high today in the valley will be just 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas keeps getting cooler.

As a part of a weather system rolling through the region this week, the high today in the valley will be just 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

After the winds the blew through the area Friday, it should be calmer Saturday with just a slight breeze, in the afternoon into the evening.

Skies will be clear all day — the overnight low will sit at 63 degrees.

3 day forecast

Sunday: High 83, low 63

Monday: High near 84, sunny

Tuesday: High 85

