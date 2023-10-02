Western Las Vegas Valley takes rainfall hit

Umbrellas were more popular Sunday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

Umbrellas were more popular Sunday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Many neighborhoods recorded significant rainfall, with nearly 0.75 inches of rain falling in the area of Dean Martin Drive north of Blue Diamond Road, according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Other areas hit were Hualapai Way and Maule Avenue (0.39 inches of rain), Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street (0.31), an area 3 miles southwest of Spanish Trails (0.31) and Russell Road west of Hualapai.

Dan Berc, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there was a chance for showers Monday afternoon but limited it to the mountain areas, along with Lincoln and Esmarelda counties.

Conditions should be dry the rest of the week, and the region could reach the 90s again soon.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.