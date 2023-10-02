72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Western Las Vegas Valley takes rainfall hit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 11:33 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Umbrellas were more popular Sunday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Many neighborhoods recorded significant rainfall, with nearly 0.75 inches of rain falling in the area of Dean Martin Drive north of Blue Diamond Road, according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Other areas hit were Hualapai Way and Maule Avenue (0.39 inches of rain), Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street (0.31), an area 3 miles southwest of Spanish Trails (0.31) and Russell Road west of Hualapai.

Dan Berc, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there was a chance for showers Monday afternoon but limited it to the mountain areas, along with Lincoln and Esmarelda counties.

Conditions should be dry the rest of the week, and the region could reach the 90s again soon.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
2
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
3
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
4
New laws on catalytic converters, foil balloons to take effect on Oct. 1
New laws on catalytic converters, foil balloons to take effect on Oct. 1
5
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Heat, humidity build cells that drop light rain on the valley
Heat, humidity build cells that drop light rain on the valley
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals